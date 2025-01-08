Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children in Stakeford are set to benefit from a brand new school after Government plans were approved by councillors.

The new primary school will replace the existing Ringway Primary School and be built next to the current buildings, which will then be demolished.

The plans were approved by Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee. The application will be referred to the Secretary of State for final approval.

The applicant’s agent Bob Robinson said: “The DfE has identified that most of the current school buildings are nearing the end of their design life. The school has been identified as a priority for replacement.

Ringway Primary School in Stakeford. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

“The application seeks to replace the existing school buildings with a modern facility which will provide a significantly improved learning environment for pupils and staff.

“All current buildings will be demolished. The new school will be net zero carbon in operation, and this sustainability will improve running costs.”

Stakeford ward councillor Julie Foster supported the application but called for additional conditions to ensure local residents faced minimal disruption during construction.

Concerns had been raised about drainage while Sport England objected over the loss of a quarter of a hectare of playing field.

Choppington Parish Council highlighted issues with flooding into private gardens along the perimeter of the grassed area of the school.

Despite this, members felt the benefits outweighed the harm.

Cllr Trevor Thorne said: “We have a new school and, wow, how many of us want new schools in our patch. It is a super opportunity.

“On the other side you have the question of poor drainage. Unfortunately the budget just isn’t there.

“That is one slight black spot on the application. We have got a great learning environment, there are lots of great things there but unfortunately the playing pitches are going to be wet.

“My wish is hopefully some day, someone will find the money to put in a storm attenuation scheme. It’s very difficult but for me it’s got to be the new school.”

Cllr Ian Hutchinson added: “We have got to have it. We need more facilities with the number of houses we’re being told we have to build.

“I would love to think that something can be done with the field to alleviate the problem the neighbours have and the field itself. But I support this.”