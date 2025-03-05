Plans to significantly upgrade Blyth’s leisure offer have moved a step closer after outline plans were granted approval.

Developer Blagdon Estates has been given the green light to progress proposals for the creation of a new hotel and family pub or restaurant, alongside a number of retail pods.

The development will form the second phase of the Link House Farm project, with the first phase just to the north already completed and occupied by the likes of Greggs, the Co-op and Prudhoe-based Italian coffee house Caffe Ginevra.

The plans, which were recommended for approval by Northumberland County Council officers, went before members of the strategic planning committee on Tuesday. The site currently consists of overgrown grassland after the previous buildings were demolished in 2022.

Phase one of the development and retail site of Links Road in Blyth with the site of phase two to the rear. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

In a letter read out at the meeting, local ward councillor Daniel Carr said that he was concerned about anti-social behaviour issues at the nearby Mermaid Car Park.

He wrote: “As the Blyth members in attendance are already aware, problem gatherings in Mermaid car park have been a persistent problem. Given these concerns, I believe it is important members strongly consider the developer requiring upgrading and installing sound-activated deterrent devices and a camera to discourage anti-social behaviour.

“This would not only protect the development, but reassure residents that their concerns are being taken seriously.”

Members were broadly supportive of the scheme as well as Cllr Carr’s proposal.

Cllr Alex Wallace, who represents the nearby Sleekburn ward, said: “I know this is a tourist attraction but it will be business people staying there.

“I remember when everybody was coming to the Cambois area because there was building work going on, or in Ashington, Newbiggin or Blyth, they stayed in Whitley Bay because there wasn’t anywhere for them to stay. The hotel that is in Blyth at the moment is extremely successful.”

Berwick East councillor Georgina Hill added: “This is a really positive development. I would love to see this in my area.

“You see Airbnbs and the impact they can have on the housing market. Locals benefit from hotels and regeneration. This is really positive and I’m all for it.”

The plans were approved by 11 votes to zero with one abstention.