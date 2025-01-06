Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for two new homes in a seaside village have been approved on condition that they are used as permanent residences.

The proposed development on land east of Bernicia Way in Beadnell has been granted permission by Northumberland County Council.

There had been 21 objections to the proposal by Bricks and Mortar Developments Ltd, while concerns were also raised by Beadnell Parish Council.

It stated: “The proposed properties are four bed and five bed and with multiple en-suite facilities, the largest property at present in the development is three bed. Any new properties ideally should adopt an existing design (and size) to complement the existing properties and blend in.”

Bernicia Way in Beadnell. Picture: Google

The parish council also pointed out that the proposed plot was originally allocated as biodiversity enhancement land

Planning permission was approved for two new houses on the site in 2019 but it subsequently lapsed.

Northumberland Coast National Landscape made no objection.

A planning report states: “It is considered that the principle of development in this instance would be acceptable and the construction of two dwellings would be considered a proportionate level of development within the settlement of Beadnell. The applicant will enter into a legal agreement to secure the dwellings as principal residences in perpetuity.

“While it is acknowledged that four and five bed dwellings are larger than the rest of the approved holiday site they are not of a significant height, scale and massing to warrant a reason for refusal on design grounds.”

A further condition requires a developer contribution of £1,230 towards the Coastal Mitigation Service.