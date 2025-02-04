Plans for new garden centre in Alnwick approved by council

Plans to build the ‘premier garden centre in the North East’ on the outskirts of Alnwick have received the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Estates plans to build the garden centre, which would be occupied by Blue Diamond, on greenfield land at Cawledge to the east of the A1.

The £12m scheme was unanimously approved by Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approval includes a £111,000 financial contribution from the developer towards a £1.5m highway improvement scheme at the junction of the A1068/C93 Shilbottle Road.

A CGI of the proposed Alnwick Garden Centre.

There were three objections with concerns about the impact on businesses in the town centre and residents of Greensfield Moor Farm, with one letter of support welcoming the creation of jobs.

Alnwick Town Council indicated support for the proposed development, in terms of jobs and economic development, but also raises concerns about its impact on the town centre, access and lighting.

Cllr Martin Swinbank, Alnwick ward county councillor, said: “I am supportive of it. There will be some concerns about the effect on the town centre but this will generate a lot of passing trade and employment and, on balance, will definitely be good for the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Trevor Thorne, committee chairman, added: “I am delighted to welcome this national retailer to Alnwick. I think it’s another reason to visit our historic town.”

Addressing the issue of potential impact on the town centre, he went on: “What Alnwick has got to do is improve its act. It's got to make sure that when these people visit Alnwick Garden, the fabulous hotel that’s nearly finished, and this garden centre, that they have some reason to go into the town and spend their money.”

A report to councillors noted that Alnwick town centre ‘is characterised by smaller stores, independent retailers, service uses and outlets geared towards tourists’ and adds ‘it is unlikely that the proposal would have a significant adverse impact on the centre’.

It also stated the loss of allocated employment land weighs considerably against the proposals but stresses the development of the site by a prestigious garden centre brand bringing jobs and an economic boost are not to be downplayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In conclusion, planners say the positives outweigh the negatives in policy terms and, on balance, the principle of the proposed development would appear to be acceptable.

The proposed store would create around 120 new full and part-time jobs and feature indoor and outdoor plant sections, as well as leisure, home goods, outdoor furniture and a restaurant.

Blue Diamond, one of the UK's largest garden centre chains, is in discussions with a number of retailers about taking a concession unit.

The proposed site, between the Hog’s Head Inn and Greensfield Moor Farmhouse, boasts a total internal floor area of 7,800 sq. m, with an additional 3,700 sq. m external plant sales area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Barnes, director of planning and development for Northumberland Estates, previously said: "Our objective is to establish the premier garden centre in the North East right here in Alnwick, and our plans reflect that ambition.”