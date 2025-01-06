Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to create a new accessible community space in Lesbury have been approved.

The shelter, which will be located next to the village shop, would be a replacement for a shepherds hut removed in early 2023.

An application by Lesbury Community Shop Ltd has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

A report on behalf of the shop management committee explained: “The shepherd’s hut was practically inaccessible by infirm or wheelchair users.

The proposed new shelter will be located to the left side of the shop.

“It is proposed to site a small shelter to the side of the community shop where the shepherd’s hut once stood, that would be used for small group community gatherings (c6-8 people), where the village hall would be too big or costly. For example, knit and natter, book club.

"The space could also be used on event days where guests need a small home whilst they are onsite. For example, Friends of Alnmouth Station plant sales day.

"It is not going to be an extension of the shop sales floor and will not have retail items from the shop housed there.”

The shelter, constructed primarily from timber, would be set back from the building line at the front of the shop.

The report continues: “The local community have benefited hugely from the retention of a village shop, and its future relies on community involvement.

“This space, although visible from Main Street will provide an opportunity for the public to come together for more social interaction vital for mental health within a small village. It will also bring in additional income to the community shop through sales of hot drinks and passing trade, ensuring that it is financially sustainable.”