Plans for new Co-op store in Northumberland town set to be approved

Rothbury Co-op could be on the move.

Sansec IH1 Ltd is behind proposals to bulldoze the Mace Convenience Store, Townfoot to make way for the new premises in which an existing Co-op would move in to.

A planning report on behalf of the applicant said: “The new building would be two storey with a single storey rear off shot and would occupy the same frontage as the existing building but would extend further back into the plot to give it a significantly larger footprint of approximately 475 square metres.”

When Rothbury Parish Council was asked for feedback it said a new convenience store is needed, however it has “major concerns” with parking and traffic management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parish said the retailer needs to put in traffic management measures to make particularly around the entrance to Wrights Square, Pots and Paws, La Mensa, bus stops and Brewery Lane.

The authority also received 18 objections from concerned members of the public.

They raised fears about about the impact of the proposals on highway safety and car parking within the town centre.

However, Northumberland County Council’s planning department is recommending approval for the proposals saying “the proposal represents an appropriate form of development that would not have a significant adverse impact on the appearance of the property, the street scene or the amenity of neighbouring land users.”

The North Northumberland Local Area Council is set to vote on the plans on Thursday, January 20.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.