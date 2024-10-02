Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a large-scale care home on the site of an ‘eyesore’ former garage in Morpeth have been approved by councillors.

The proposals will see a care home block comprising 105 en-suite apartments built on the former Benfield Motors Garage site on Hillgate. The existing buildings will be demolished to make way for the new structure, which would be between three and five storeys high.

After many years and the subsequent acquisition of a number of neighbouring properties adjacent to the original Benfield site, developer Roseville (Hillgate) Limited was finally in a position to submit a bid to the local authority late last year.

The bid was approved despite a small number of objections from local residents. Speaking at a meeting of the county council’s strategic planning committee, resident Kim Bibby-Wilson outlined some of these fears.

A CGI image of what the new Morpeth care home will look like. Photo: Acanthus Darbyshire Architects.

She said: “This is a visually important entrance for Morpeth and we need to ensure it remains welcoming. As it currently stands, we have to object to this application because of the detrimental impact due to its overall scale.

“This is harmful to our heritage. Any argument that ‘anything is better than an old garage allowed to fall into ruin’ is not an excuse for accepting the wrong ‘anything’.

“This is a large, inappropriate and imposing structure in a key locating detracting seriously from the view of two monuments the Ha’ Hill and the castle.”

Speaking in support of the application on behalf of the applicant, Thomas Foster argued: “The site has been derelict since 2012 and has been described as an eyesore by local residents.

“It contributes negatively to the heritage and significance of the Morpeth conservation area. It is a brownfield site.”

The applicant’s agent and architect, Katherine Pimblott, added: “This is a modern proposal which offers an opportunity to enhance a brownfield site which currently only has a detrimental impact on the setting of nearby heritage assets.”

Members were told that the outstanding concerns around flooding prior to the meeting had been resolved due to conditions within the application imposed by council planners.

The chairman of the committee, Coun Trevor Thorne, said: “This is a very finely balanced application. There is less than substantial harm, so there is some harm, but I think our planning team have come up with something that is acceptable.”