Plans for new bistro in Seaton Sluice submitted after contentious licensing hearing last month

A planning application has been submitted to Northumberland County Council to convert a former hairdressers in Seaton Sluice into a bistro following a contentious licensing hearing last month.
By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
The venue, set to be named The Pans, was granted an alcohol and music licence at a council hearing in October and now needs planning consent to change the permitted use of the property.

Residents living near the premises, on Beresford Road, submitted written objections to the granting of the licence, expressing concerns about noise and antisocial behaviour.

Seaton Valley Parish Council also objected to the licence, but none of the statutory consultees followed suit.

Plans have been submitted to convert a former hairdressers into a bistro. (Photo by Google)Plans have been submitted to convert a former hairdressers into a bistro. (Photo by Google)
Plans have been submitted to convert a former hairdressers into a bistro. (Photo by Google)
There were also comments supportive of the application, arguing that the proprietor of the business was an experienced hospitality industry manager and the type of venue it would be was unlikely to cause problems.

The planning application has already generated similar levels of contention, with eight supportive comments and seven objections on the application at the time of writing.

