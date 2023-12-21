Plans for dozens of homes in an area of Berwick are set to get the go-ahead in the first Northumberland County Council meeting of 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Strategic Planning Committee are being recommended to give the reserved matters application by Michael Guthrie for a total of 110 dwellings of various types the green light when they come together on Tuesday, January 2.

Outline permission has already been granted for the scheme at the site, which is currently agricultural fields sandwiched between the Highcliffe housing estate and the A1167. This bid covers the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning officer report to the committee includes the following: ‘The application will deliver 110 houses in an area where there are not a lot of available sites and housing is in high demand. It provides for a range of house types, which is welcomed.