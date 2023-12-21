Plans for more than 100 homes in the Berwick area set to be approved
Members of the Strategic Planning Committee are being recommended to give the reserved matters application by Michael Guthrie for a total of 110 dwellings of various types the green light when they come together on Tuesday, January 2.
Outline permission has already been granted for the scheme at the site, which is currently agricultural fields sandwiched between the Highcliffe housing estate and the A1167. This bid covers the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.
The planning officer report to the committee includes the following: ‘The application will deliver 110 houses in an area where there are not a lot of available sites and housing is in high demand. It provides for a range of house types, which is welcomed.
‘The application has the support of the town council and there are no objections from third parties.’