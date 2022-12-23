Members of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee approved a bid that also included building a new reception building and an enlarged play area at Elm Bank Coastal Park on Cow Road in Spittal at a meeting on Thursday.

The application had proved controversial due to the fact that 23 more static caravans would be placed on the site as part of the plan, with many concerned about the impact on Cow Road and on the area’s scenic beauty.

Objector Brian Gowthorpe said: “Keats once wrote that ‘a thing of beauty is a joy forever.’ I feel sure that had he been aware of them, he wouldn’t have included static caravans in his list.

The application by Elm Bank Coastal Park was approved by the North Northumberland Local Area Committee by seven votes to three.

“What an extraordinarily beautiful coastline it is. The view here is spoiled by the caravan site. Allowing more would add insult to injury.

“This application should be rejected.”

Coun Georgina Hill, who represents the Berwick East ward, said during the meeting that the highways issues on Cow Road were so bad some drivers had been brought to tears.

She added: “There are huge problems on Cow Road. Every single day there are cars stuck there, gardens getting churned up with cars trying to turn around.

“This is clearly going to make it worse. Residents can’t get out of their drives because cars are stuck there.

“I’ve had people crying because they can’t get back out. I can’t accept this and I will be voting against it.”

But Coun Gordon Castle did not feel there was a sufficient planning reason to refuse the proposals, which had been recommended for approval by the team of county council planning officers.

He said: “The issue here is the impact of an extra 23 caravans. Is that impact going to be such that we would have grounds for refusal?

“People don’t like it, but are there planning reasons? I’m struggling to find them.”