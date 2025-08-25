Plans to build more affordable homes in a coastal community are set to get the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application for nine new homes in North Sunderland is due to be determined by Northumberland County Council next week.

The proposal by Bernicia Homes for land south west of St Cuthbert Close is being recommended for approval by the strategic planning committee on September 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It mirrors an application for nine affordable homes on a neighbouring site which received planning approval in 2023 but is yet to be constructed.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

The proposed scheme has split opinion with eight letters of objection and seven in support.

Concerns have been raised about its edge of village location and distance to shops and services, with some feeling that splitting the applications into two sets of nine houses exploits the definition of planning regulations pertaining to a ‘small scale development’.

However, others say the urgent need for affordable housing outweighs those issues and would have a positive impact on businesses, schools and the social structure of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A housing needs assessment has indicated a net need of 90 affordable homes.

Senior planning officer Jon Sharp, in a report to members, states: “The proposed development, along with the nine units consented, would, significantly contribute to addressing the ongoing housing need in this location.

"Concerns raised about the need for affordable housing in this precise location are noted, especially given the potential availability of other sites within the village (Broad Road and the old school for example), however there is no guarantee that these sites will come forward in the immediate future, or that they will offer a significant number of affordable properties."

Planning conditions would include restrictions ensuring the homes could be occupied only as a principal residence rather than as a holiday or second home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Guy-Renner Thompson, who represents the area as part of the Bamburgh ward, has called the application in for determination by the committee.

If approved, a Section 106 legal agreement would be included to secure affordable housing, primary occupancy and a financial contribution of £5,535 to the council’s coastal mitigation service.