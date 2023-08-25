The home will be built on land south of the bowling green in Swarland after permission was granted at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee.

Residents raised concerns around the design and scale of the dwelling, as well as its setting.

Objectors were also concerned about the impact of the house on highways safety, drainage, local ecology.

The property will be built near the bowling green in Swarland. (Photo by Google)

Newton On The Moor and Swarland Parish Council felt that the proposal would “dominate” surrounding houses “in both size and height.”

The council added the house was “very out of keeping with surrounding properties.”

But council planners had recommended the proposals for approval despite the objections. It was noted that the applicant had worked with the council’s planning department to develop an “acceptable” scheme.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting, Cllr Colin Hardy said he did not feel the scheme was out of keeping with the area.

He said: “There are a number of houses this size or bigger within the location. It is a sheltered spot. I have driven past and not been able to see anything behind the woodland.”

Cllr Georgina Hill added: “I would just like to say it is really refreshing to see there has been meaningful dialogue, in a positive way between the applicant and planners.

"All questions have been satisfactorily answered and I will be supporting this.”

And Cllr Catherine Seymour said: “There has been quite a bit of thought that has gone into it.