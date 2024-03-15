Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If the bid by Craig Rowan is approved by Northumberland County Council, The Rob Roy will be transformed as the project includes removing the restaurant and public bar element that had been part of the offering – along with accommodation for guests – for many years until it closed.

The extra space would enable him and his team to provide a new ‘high quality bespoke’ hotel.

A design, access and heritage statement on behalf of the applicant highlights the fact that the building would be occupied once again for business purposes and the economic benefit to the local area.

The Rob Roy pictured by Google in June 2023.

It also states: ‘It is the applicant’s intention to redesign the internal layout of the premises and to form nine letting en-suite rooms. Therefore, there is no change in the number of letting rooms offered within the premises.

‘The applicant intends to extend the accommodation over the ground and first floors, whilst removing the restaurant and public bar element from the operation of the hotel.

‘Three large en-suite bedrooms will be created on the ground floor together with a communal area and small kitchen.

‘On the first floor, the layout will provide six en-suite bedrooms together with a kitchenette for the use of guests.