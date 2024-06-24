Plans for 'high quality' hotel at The Rob Roy in Berwick get the green light
The bid by Craig Rowan was recently approved by Northumberland County Council. It includes removing the restaurant and public bar element that had been part of the offering – along with accommodation for guests – for many years until it closed.
The extra space will enable him and his team to provide a new ‘high quality bespoke’ hotel.
A design, access and heritage statement on behalf of the applicant highlighted the fact that the building would be occupied once again for business purposes and the economic benefit to the local area.
It also stated: ‘It is the applicant’s intention to redesign the internal layout of the premises and to form nine letting en-suite rooms. Therefore, there is no change in the number of letting rooms offered within the premises.
‘The applicant intends to extend the accommodation over the ground and first floors, whilst removing the restaurant and public bar element from the operation of the hotel.
‘Three large en-suite bedrooms will be created on the ground floor together with a communal area and small kitchen.
‘On the first floor, the layout will provide six en-suite bedrooms together with a kitchenette for the use of guests.
‘The interior of the premises will be finished to an extremely high standard, implemented by an appointed interior designer, which will ensure the property will achieve and aspire to provide high quality bespoke accommodation in the local area.’
