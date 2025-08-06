Plans to create a dog walking area on the edge of Warkworth have met with a raft of objections.

A planning application seeking change of use permission for the field was submitted by Lizzie Bell of Canine Adventures in March.

The proposal for land to the north of Watershaugh Road includes a sensory garden for children with additional needs and has received support from Barndale School and the North Northumberland branch of the National Autistic Society (NAS).

Barndale headteacher Mark Phillips states: “Particularly in this locality there is no provision that has specialist play areas required by our families and young people in the Barndale community.

Part of the proposed dog walking and sensory garden site in Warkworth.

“I have seen the initial design and the play area looks fantastic, accessible and carefully thought out. This is certainly something that would be of benefit to our children and families in north Northumberland.”

However, nearly 30 letters of objection were lodged with Northumberland County Council just before the consultation period closed at the end of July.

Local resident Sylvia Mower has called on the application to be determined by the planning committee rather than delegated to officers.

She said: “Many residents remain unaware of the application and it was only due to the diligence of some residents that word was spread, but at the eleventh hour.”

A number of residents have raised concerns about the impact on wildlife, while others are concerned that development of a site for a commercial business outside of the settlement boundary would risk creating a precedent for future applications.

Other concerns about an increase in traffic on a narrow road already used by lorries at the nearby water treatment works have also been raised.

The applicant already operates a secure dog walking field in Ancroft, near Berwick.

A planning report on her behalf states: “The principle aspect of the development is to provide secure dog walking which has proved to be extremely popular at the applicant’s existing facility.

"On top of this, the provision of a sensory garden will provide a much-needed additional facility, which is supported by local schools and organisations.

“The market research undertaken by the applicant demonstrates that there is a need for such facilities and that this location, adjacent to Warkworth, would provide an excellent location.”