A call has been made for urgent improvements to access at a Northumberland school to halt clashes between local residents and parents.

Cramlington Village councillor Mark Swinburn said successive councils had failed to address issues at Cramlington Learning Village, resulting in ever-increasing tensions.

He was speaking at a meeting of the council’s strategic planning committee, with plans for new school buildings on the site up for approval.

The plans would see nine of the schools existing buildings demolished and a new school constructed along with a new access and car park.

Cramlington Learning Village. Photo: NCJ Media.

Coun Swinburn was supportive of a new school, but said the Department for Education-funded scheme failed to address the long-standing issues around access from Dudley Lane.

He said: “This will be an asset to our town and those learners who spend their time there. It also will not be a strain on the council’s coffers.

“However, I support the residents’ objections and concerns raised. The access issues have seen things escalate constantly.

“Recent events saw a resident having their car surrounded by a gang of parents who threatened to drag them out of their car for committing such a heinous crime as reversing out of their own driveway. This has failed to be addressed by successive councils.”

He was also unhappy with supporting documents from National Highways, which is part of the Department for Transport.

He continued: “While they cannot support the dualling of the A1 or Moorfarm Roundabout upgrades, they can support this application’s travel plan – including a statement saying if it isn’t supported, we would have to consult the Secretary of State for Transport.

“That is a bullying statement if ever I saw one. I would be happy for the secretary of state to come down and see the carnage that takes place.

“I have seen these issues escalate for many years and they are out of control. Safety issues have been brushed aside to get this through.”

Lee Fulcher of DPP Planning, agent for the application, said: “Nine of the existing buildings are nearing the end of their lifespan. The school has been identified as a priority for replacement.

“This will provide modern teaching facilities that will significantly improve the learning environment for teachers and pupils.”

Coun Malcolm Robinson, proposing approval, said: “I don’t think anybody is against the school build. All the objections we have heard are about parking and the cars.

“Let’s give the kids the best facilities we can.”

However, Coun Caroline Ball said: “I won’t vote against it, but I will be abstaining. This is not bringing anything extra to the table and it is more of a headache for the residents.

“This is a wasted opportunity to sort some of these issues out. I think it’s a real shame.”

Coun Jeff Reid added: “We have to find a way residents can live near schools without the constant interruption of their peaceful existence by people who will not obey the law or be part of a civil society.

“All the questions have been about motorists, it’s all about the perennial problem of people not being considerate. There is no reason to vote against it, but I have some sympathy.”

The plans were approved by nine votes to zero with two abstentions.