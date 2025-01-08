Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 33 new apartments for over 55s in Cramlington have been refused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application by AWH Homes sought outline planning permission for the development of a site north of Hartford Court Care Home.

A three-storey building had been envisaged with 11 one and two bedroom apartments on each floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous bid for eight bungalows on the site was refused by Northumberland County Council in 2023 and dismissed at appeal.

Apartments were proposed on a site north of Hartford Court Care Home in Cramlington.

Senior planning officer Ryan Soulsby, reported: “This proposal is for a much larger, three storey development and the local planning authority have the same concerns as previously raised by the inspector in that this would represent an awkward and incongruous addition to the site.

"The adjacent care home is two storey, whilst the Aldi supermarket is a single storey building, thus ensuring that a three storey building upon the application site would dominate the surrounding landscape.”

Five objections were lodged with concerns including loss of green space and increased traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Soulsby, refusing the scheme under delegated powers, added: “The proposed development would result in the loss of both protected open space and general open space which has not been appropriately mitigated or addressed.

“The local planning authority consider that the proposal would be harmful in relation to visual character and would create significant residential amenity concerns.”

Developers said the proposal would be able to provide new, sustainable accommodation for older people in close proximity to a range of services and facilities.

Plans for a pub restaurant on the site were approved in 2004 but were never developed.