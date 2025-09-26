A planning application for a new petting barn facility at a visitor attraction near Morpeth has been approved.

The bid to erect an asymmetrical steel portal framed building approximately 6m (height) x 12.5m (width) x 24m (depth) at the Whitehouse Farm Centre site was given the green light by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers.

It will replace the existing petting barn, which the applicant said is no longer fit for purpose

There were four objections from neighbouring residents who had design and highway concerns and the planning officer report summarised the objection from Stannington Parish Council as that the development would “adversely impact traffic volumes to the overstressed access road and local road network”.

The report also included the following: “The proposed building is modest in scale, well-related to the existing cluster of buildings on-site and directly supports the established visitor attraction.

“Furthermore, it is recognised that while the site is already extensively developed, the proposed facility represents a necessary and proportionate addition that supports the site’s operational needs without undermining the essential characteristics of the green belt – namely, its openness and permanence.

“It is considered that the location of the proposed development would not result in any unacceptable impact on neighbouring amenity, with no concerns relating to overbearing, overshadowing, or loss of privacy.

“In relation to highway safety, the Highway Development Management Authority was consulted and has confirmed that the proposal would not result in any adverse impact on the safety of highway users, the highway network, or highway infrastructure.”