Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning meeting descended into chaos as furious residents vented their frustration over the approval of plans for a new housing development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to approve the 98-home scheme in Amble was branded ‘disgraceful’ by some, while one man claimed he would have to sell his home as he “could not live” next to such a development.

Cllr Colin Hardy, chairman of the North Northumberland local area planning committee, was forced to delay proceedings and ask the public to leave as tempers flared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans, brought by the Duke of Northumberland’s property company Northumberland Estates, will see 58 supported living apartments and 40 standard homes built on land at Riverside Park.

A CGI image showing what the new Amble development will look like. Photo: Northumberland Estates.

Despite the fact the plans were recommended for approval by council planners, there had been stiff opposition from local residents.

A total of 55 letters of objection were received – although some objectors submitted more than one letter – while Amble Town Council also objected on the grounds that the site is on a flood plain with Riverside Park suffering from sewage flooding during heavy rainfall.

Objector Paul Dancer said: “I speak for many residents. I urge you to take a decision in the public’s interest and not in the interest of the Duke of Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Management measures for flooding are woefully inadequate. Sewage flooding is a certainty.

“There is going to be a two-year construction period. It will be equivalent to living next to an opencast site – life will become unbearable.”

Northumberland Estates’ development planner Guy Munden explained a previous application had been withdrawn and reworked to make it more acceptable to council planners.

Mr Munden added that measures being installed as part of the application would improve both current road safety and flooding situations following the completion of a road safety audit and lengthy discussions with the Lead Local Flood Authority (LFFA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “There has been some localised flooding on Riverside Park. The application includes measures for an oversized surface water attenuation tank and extra road gullies at the site access, to the betterment of the existing situation.

“There are numerous benefits. The development will have a mixed demographic of residents with the extra care scheme alongside housing suitable for a range of ages and stages of life including affordable housing. It is an exemplar of a what a lifetime neighbourhood can be.”

Officers from the LFFA also reminded members that a development did not have to solve existing flood issues on a site. Rather, applicants just had to ensure their plans did not make the issue worse.

Cllr Trevor Thorne, proposing approval, said: “It is a very difficult site. It has had its problems but I think the officers have come up with solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a growing elderly population in Northumberland. As regards to the site, yes it has its problems but location-wise it is excellent in that it can flow into the good facilities of Amble which have improved markedly over the years.

“There are problems with the site but our statutory consultees and the planning department are telling us that they are happy. Yes, there might be a flood in 40 years but our flood experts are doing all they can to make sure it is a safe site. We have to recognise the advice and expertise we get.”

Cllr Wendy Pattison, the council’s cabinet member for social care, added: “I’m very keen that we have extra care and supported living housing in this area.”

However, not all members were convinced.

Cllr Martin Swinbank said: “This is difficult – it is as difficult as it goes for planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The need for adapted, supported living is well established and it is in good proximity to the settlement – yet it is on a flood plain.

“I have absolute respect for the officers but sometimes people get these things wrong, and we have seen where it has been got wrong and people’s houses have been flooded. It’s absolutely devastating.

“I’m just not confident that this is going to be enough, and I fear people are going to be flooded out of their homes. I cannot support this.”

The proposals were approved by five votes to two, with one abstention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the meeting, Northumberland Estates’ planning and development director Colin Barnes, said: “We are pleased that the council has approved the scheme.

“All concerns raised by residents regarding flood risk and access have been thoroughly reviewed by the Local Lead Flood Authority, the Environment Agency, and the Highway Authority, which also required satisfactory Road Safety Audits. The Council has consistently maintained that the principle of developing the site—previously approved for housing and a supermarket—is acceptable and the new proposals, which include a mix of private, affordable, and assisted living for the elderly, address the needs of the community.

“The site is currently overgrown and partially brownfield, and the design of the scheme will be of high quality, contributing to the ongoing regeneration of Amble. We have also addressed residents’ concerns about access over the Braid; the revised plan removes the need for a road to be built across this valued open space. Overall, this represents a well-balanced decision.”