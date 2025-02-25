The second phase of multi-million pound plans to develop part of Blyth’s seafront are set to go before council planners

Outline proposals from Blagdon Estate on the site of the former Link House Farm would see the construction of a hotel, family restaurant and a series of commercial pods.

It follows on from a leisure and shopping scheme just to the north occupied by the likes of Greggs, the Co-op and coffee house Caffe Ginevra.

The site currently consists of overgrown grassland after the previous buildings were demolished in 2022.

The site of the proposed development in Blyth, with phase one to the left. Photo: Google Streetview.

A design and access statement for the application stated: “The vision for this proposal is to create a contemporary and high quality landscape led development providing enhanced facilities for both local residents and visitors.

“The development aims to create a new gateway for the southern entrance to Blyth and create a family orientated centre with retail pods, a food and drink offer and a hotel.

“This application follows a successful Phase 1 development. Both developments reference the recently regenerated Blyth Links promenade along the sea front and contribute to the much needed improvement to the leisure and retail offer for the local area.”

It is proposed the hotel would have around 80 beds and be “suitable for a variety of end users”. The building would be designed to “take advantage of views across the beach to the east and countryside to the west”.

The retail pods would be designed to house small businesses such as coffee shops, cycle rental and surf board hire.

The application has been recommended for approval by council planners. It will go before Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday.