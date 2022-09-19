Plans for 65 new homes in Northumberland village recommended for approval

A planning application for 65 homes in Thropton is being recommended for approval by Northumberland County Council on Thursday.

Ascent Homes is seeking reserved matters permission for a site on the western edge of the village near the Spar supermarket.

Part of the proposed development site, which received outline planning permission in 2013, has been used previously as a car park for an auto-testing centre with the remainder of the site used as agricultural land.

The proposed development site on the western edge of Thropton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application is to be determined by the North Northumberland Local Area Council planning committee due to the level of public interest, including 45 objections.

Thropton Parish Council has expressed concern that it would lead to ‘a disproportionate increase in the size of the village’.

"It should be borne in mind that there are only approximately 150 households west of the Wreigh burn bridge and the totally village only consists of approximately 200 households,” it states in its letter of objection.

The proposed scheme comprises 15 ‘affordable’ homes with the remainder a mix of three and four bedroom bungalows and detached houses.

No objections have been raised by other statutory consultees and there have been nine letters of support.

Ascent Homes is the housebuilding arm of Advance Northumberland, the economic regeneration company which works on behalf of Northumberland County Council.

In a report to councillors, principle planning officer Tony Lowe reports: “The original applicant was Amethyst Homes but, with their consent, the application was taken over by the current applicant in September 2018.

"Changes to the developer, (now Ascent Homes), do not alter or influence the level of diligence given by officers in providing a recommendation for the application.

“Despite changes to applicant details and case officer, as well as changes to the number of units proposed, the application remains valid.