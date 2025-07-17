Revised plans for a major housing development in Coldstream have received a timely boost.

A planning bid to Scottish Borders Council (SBC) for 59 homes on former industrial land was withdrawn in March.

Northumberland-based Sincera Retail Solutions Ltd wanted to redevelop the old Rutherfords yard on Duns Road.

Deemed a ‘major housing development’, the plan was to redevelop the land to provide 36 flats and 23 dwelling houses.

A new planning bid was submitted last month for a slightly reduced number of homes.

But the application raised a number of objections from residents locally over inadequate access, increased traffic, tree removal, inadequate public consultation, legal issues and poor design.

The bid was marked ‘withdrawn’ in March as the new agent for the developer, the Edinburgh-based Pegasus Group, pledged “meaningful engagement” with the community ahead of a new application being submitted.

Earlier this month, Pegasus submitted a screening request to SBC to find out if a Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is needed after a new planning bid was submitted on June 27 for a slightly reduced number of 53 homes – 38 flats and 15 dwelling homes.

Now SBC principal planning officer Scott Shearer has written to the company to say that an EIA will not be needed.

Not needing an EIA can shorten the planning process, but it does not mean environmental issues are ignored.

For projects that don’t require a full EIA, the planning process still incorporates environmental considerations through other mechanisms like standard planning procedures, consultation, and potentially Ecological Impact Assessments.

A submission with the application states: “Following the withdrawal of the original application, the new concept was to make alterations to the layout that listened to the comments and objections raised by Coldstream Council and the public.

“The driving force behind the updated layout was to listen to comments from local residents and the planning case officer to try and maximise the space available whilst also improving the area.

“The change that has had the most impact is moving the proposed apartment block from the edge of Duns Road to the eastern corner of the site, behind a number of 3 and 4 bed properties that would now run along Duns Road instead.

“By doing this, we have pushed the 2.5 storey building further away from existing properties and avoided any shading issues.”