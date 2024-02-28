Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposals submitted by Cramlington-based developer Tantallon Homes will be considered by members of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday.

A report prepared by council planners recommends that the 480-home development off Acklington Road is given the green light.

Sixteen objections have been received by the council with concerns over congestion and highways safety along Acklington Road and potential safety concerns with the nearby James Calvert Spence College.

A CGI image of the new housing development in Amble. Photo: Tantallon Homes.

There were some issues raised by statutory consultees. Concerns over highways, which were also raised by Amble Town Council, are expected to be dealt with via updated responses to the highways development manager prior to the meeting.

A similar response is also expected to be given to concerns raised by the Lead Local Flood Authority following concern over a “lack of detail” on plans for a pumped drainage system.

The development was granted outline planning permission in March 2022. The site will consist of eight one-bedroom homes, 70 two-bedroom homes, 186 three-beds, 167 four-bedrooms and 49 five-bedroom homes in a mix of semi-detached and terraced properties as well as some detached.

Of these, 72 will be designated as affordable homes, including four of the four-bedroom homes. This equates to 15% as allocated in the Northumberland Local Plan. 67% of the affordable homes will be for rent, while 33% will be for affordable home ownership via shared ownership and discounted market value.

A CGI image of the new housing development in Amble. Photo: Tantallon Homes. Free to reuse for all LDR partners

The plans also include substantial section 106 agreements to improve local health and education infrastructure, as well as a £295,200 contribution to the council’s coastal mitigation service.

Local ward councillor Jeff Watson said: “It has outline planning permission, so we can’t argue against it happening – but I will be there to make sure there is as much as possible for Amble.

“Seventy-two affordable homes is really good and the housing mix is excellent. You can argue Amble has got enough new housing – people want to preserve their small towns and villages, but at the same time, they want their kids to have a home locally.