Outline planning permission for housing on land west of Thropton Demesne was granted back in 2019.

However a reserved matters application by John Aynsley of JJ Homes detailing access, appearance, scale and layout of the development has now been approved by Northumberland County Council.

A range of three and four bedroom homes are planned, with access via the B6341.

The proposed development site in Thropton.

Four objections were submitted by neighbouring residents with concerns about the impact on village infrastructure, highway safety and the potential for future development.

But the scheme was approved by the planning department under delegated powers after officers were satisfied that highways matters over access and the internal layout had been addressed.

The council’s ecology officer was also satisfied the scheme, close to the River Coquet, would not impact on protected or notable species.

Senior planning officer Jon Sharp reported: "The principle of development on the site has been established through the granting of outline planning permission

“Whilst noting that the proposals would represent an incursion into the open countryside and would extend the built form of the existing village, the site is well defined and is surrounded by mature hedgerows which will help to contain the development and reduce the visual impact in long range views towards the site.

