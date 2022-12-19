Plans for 12 new homes in Wooler poised for the green light
Plans for 12 new homes in Wooler are set to be decided by county councillors.
An application by Ascent Homes to build on a greenfield site north east of its Kingsmead development is being recommended for approval.
It is due to be discussed by the North Northumberland Local Area Council in Alnwick on Thursday.
A mix of detached bungalow and two storey semi-detached and detached homes with two or three bedrooms are proposed.
Wooler Parish Council has raised concerns over road safety and lack of affordable housing provision within the scheme.
A report to councillors explains that developments of this size can be exempt from affordable housing requirements ‘due to viability considerations’.
"In summary the proposal meets the requirements of strategic and housing policies,” reports specialist senior officer, David Love. “Therefore, the principle of 12 units in this location for the house types presented is considered acceptable.”
There are 72 homes in the first phase of the scheme, off Weetwood Road.