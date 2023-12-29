Proposals to build 110 new homes in the Tweedmouth area of Berwick look set to be approved more than four-and-a-half years after they were originally put forward.

The plans, submitted by Berwick-based developer Michael Guthrie Developments in April 2019, have been recommended for approval at Tuesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee.

The site is located at the south-west end of Berwick, between the Highcliffe housing estate and the A1167.

A previous planning permission has already been approved for 40 homes on an adjacent site, with the new application representing phases two to four of the overall site plan. The 110 new homes already have outline planning permission, with the new application requesting more detailed permission that will allow construction to get under way.

The proposed site from Barley Road. Photo: Google Streetview.

No objections have been raised by members of the public or statutory consultees, while Berwick Town Council have voiced their approval of the scheme. The county archaeologist and Historic England raised no objections, subject to conditions that would protect the ancient monument on the site – a Roman camp bisected by the A1167 and extending to Cow Road in the south.

A report which will be presented to the committee next week indicates that, if approved, the development would consist of the following:

36 three-bedroom semi-detached houses

11 three-bedroom detached houses

Nine four-bedroom detached houses

Three three-bedroom bungalows

Two two-bedroom bungalows

Eight three-bedroom villas

38 four-bedroom villas

Three five-bedroom villas

It goes on to say that the site is the only large-scale housing site in Berwick. Furthermore, the development will “go some way” to delivering housing needs in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is no affordable housing delivered in this part of the plans, the initial and already completed phase one contained all the necessary affordable housing units required to meet planning regulations.