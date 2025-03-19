Plans for 100 homes in Newbiggin-By-The-Sea have been approved by Northumberland County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The houses, which will be a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties, will be built on land surrounding Spital House Farm on North Seaton Road.

A number of farm buildings will be demolished as part of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was brought before the council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday. Chris Dodds, senior land director at applicant Gleeson Homes, told members how the developer would provide housing suitable for young families and first-time buyers.

County Hall in Morpeth.

He said: “We take special care in setting our sale prices to ensure they are affordable for as many local people as possible. Our homes can typically be afforded by a couple on the national minimum wage.

“For a two-bedroom house on a typical 35-year mortgage, the cost will be significantly cheaper than private rent and often more cost-effective than even renting a council property.”

In addition, 10% of the homes will be designated as affordable housing, and be available for purchase with a discount of 30%. The affordable homes offer would consist of seven two-bedroom houses and three three-bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some members of the committee were concerned that the developer was proposing too many homes on the site.

Cllr Jeff Reid said: “Gleeson build good quality houses, they are good – but I just think it is too many on this site. I just wish there had been more thought about it.

“I can’t move refusal because there aren’t any grounds for it, but I just wish there were fewer. There’s going to be a lot of kids living here and there isn’t even a play park.”

Cllr Lyle Darwin added: “I don’t feel this fits the area for Newbiggin. It is far too many houses on this site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Gleeson need to go back to the drawing board, reduce the number of homes and provide some green space. We need homes that people want to live in.”

However, Cllr Anna Watson argued that there was a desperate need to get young people on the housing ladder.

She said: “What we have got is what is in front of us. It is not perfect but families and couples are desperate for homes.

“I know these houses will sell like hot cakes. These are homes for people that need them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Malcolm Robinson, who proposed approving the application, added: “I understand the concerns, but to turn it down on some of these reasons that have been mentioned would be a dangerous strategy.

“It is not what we want to see, but you can understand it in the way it is aimed at first-time buyers. If you don’t approve it, you are relegating those first-time buyers not to be able to get onto the housing ladder.

“Somewhere like Newbiggin – to get a development like this, I think it is phenomenal. You don’t often see it – we seriously can not turn it down, we have to give young people a chance.”

The plans were approved by seven votes to four with one abstention.