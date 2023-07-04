A planning application seeking change of use permission for the Grange Road site has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The application by Ajay Rehan proposes three commercial units including a community hub/cafe and a pharmacy. The use of the largest of the three units is still to be determined.

A planning report states: ‘The proposed development encompasses the site of an existing working man’s club which has become derelict and in need of investment.

Grange Road, Shilbottle.

‘The new scheme shall incorporate a community hub, in the guise of a café, relocation of the existing pharmacy and an additional unit to accommodate further investment.

‘The site has been in use for commercial purposes for some years and it is envisaged that external works shall be kept to a minimum.’