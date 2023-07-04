News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Plans drawn up for revamp of former working men's club in Shilbottle

A former working men’s club could be transformed into community facilities in Shilbottle.
By Ian Smith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:39 BST

A planning application seeking change of use permission for the Grange Road site has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The application by Ajay Rehan proposes three commercial units including a community hub/cafe and a pharmacy. The use of the largest of the three units is still to be determined.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning report states: ‘The proposed development encompasses the site of an existing working man’s club which has become derelict and in need of investment.

Grange Road, Shilbottle.Grange Road, Shilbottle.
Grange Road, Shilbottle.
Most Popular

‘The new scheme shall incorporate a community hub, in the guise of a café, relocation of the existing pharmacy and an additional unit to accommodate further investment.

‘The site has been in use for commercial purposes for some years and it is envisaged that external works shall be kept to a minimum.’

The report adds that the existing pharmacy building will be made available for further commercial uses.

Related topics:Northumberland County CouncilGrange Road