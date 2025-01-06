Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved for a replacement helipad at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new and slightly larger helipad will be positioned marginally north and east of its current location.

There were no objections and the application by Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management was approved by officers using delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report states: “The reason for renewal is to enable the reprofiling of the ground, deal with issues of disrepair and accommodate a broader range of helicopter types, including a Leonardo AW 169 Helicopter, if the operator’s helicopter model was to change.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Cramlington

"It is not proposed that there will be an increase in the number of helipad landings and take-offs as a result of the proposed development. By modifying the helipad, this will improve the quality and accessibility of this vital community service required at the hospital while meeting the need to comply with relevant standards and larger helicopters landing in the future.”