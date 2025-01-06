Plans approved for new helipad at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 13:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans have been approved for a replacement helipad at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

The new and slightly larger helipad will be positioned marginally north and east of its current location.

There were no objections and the application by Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management was approved by officers using delegated powers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning report states: “The reason for renewal is to enable the reprofiling of the ground, deal with issues of disrepair and accommodate a broader range of helicopter types, including a Leonardo AW 169 Helicopter, if the operator’s helicopter model was to change.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, CramlingtonNorthumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Cramlington
Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Cramlington

"It is not proposed that there will be an increase in the number of helipad landings and take-offs as a result of the proposed development. By modifying the helipad, this will improve the quality and accessibility of this vital community service required at the hospital while meeting the need to comply with relevant standards and larger helicopters landing in the future.”

Related topics:Cramlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice