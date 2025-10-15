Plans to build an improved shower block at a popular caravan park have been approved.

An application by Beadnell Links Caravan Park to replace its two shower rooms, laundry, storage and boiler room has received the green light from Northumberland County Council.

A planning report on behalf of applicant Jacquie Hall stated: “The development is proposed as the existing building has reached the end of its useful life and a new building would enhance the facilities for those using the site.

“The proposed replacement building would be the same size as the existing building, however it would have a mono-pitch roof, rather than flat roof. The existing solar panels would be fixed to the roof.”

The caravan site has been operating since 1952 and currently has 165 privately owned caravans. The site, just a few steps away from a renowned beach, is open from April 1 to October 31 each year.