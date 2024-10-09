Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Northumberland’s largest towns is set to benefit from a £3.5 million cash boost to fund a series of regeneration projects.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet approved plans on Tuesday to fund a pipeline of projects to improve the town. Immediate proposals include active travel corridors, a purpose-built youth zone and a dementia garden for the elderly.

A report presented to cabinet also identified a string of longer-term projects that would require further funding from the council and other sources, including improvements at Manor Walks and the Northburn Centre.

Speaking at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is a very substantial investment in the town brought about by the representatives from the local councillors, who felt the town needed some ring-fenced funding, given their keenness to see the town prosper and grow.”

Cramlington town centre. Picture by Jane Coltman

According to the 2021 census, Cramlington has a population of 28,843 people – making it the county’s second-largest town after Blyth.

However, figures obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service showed that the town had received just £8.05 million in capital spending between 2017 and 2023 – the 9th-lowest of Northumberland’s ten biggest towns.

In comparison Ponteland, which has a population of 10,148, had the highest spend at £66.14 million over the same period.

The council’s deputy leader, Coun Richard Wearmouth, added: “We have a massive regeneration programme across the whole of the county. In Cramlington, the local councillors have made sure they get investment in their town.

“This is £3.5 million that is going to be spent on improving one of our favourite towns in the county. We have consulted with residents and 532 gave us feedback on what they wanted to see happening.

“Cramlington is a vibrant, growing, inclusive and well-connected town. This is a collection of early win things we can start straight away and things that will take a little bit longer to work on.”