Planning permission has been granted for a significant expansion of a north Northumberland caravan park.

Dunham Leisure has received approval to create up to 199 new static caravan pitches and associated infrastructure at the South Meadows Caravan Park in Belford.

The existing site has around 300 pitches, of which approximately 100 are for static caravans.

The plans were given the green light by Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday.

Simon and James Dunham, directors of South Meadows Caravan Park in Belford.

Developers say it will strengthen the park’s reputation as a year-round tourism hub while contributing an additional £1 million annually to the local economy, on top of the £1.5 million the park already generates.

Simon Dunham, director of Dunham Leisure, said: “We are thrilled to have received planning approval for this important development. As a family-run business, South Meadows has always been about more than just providing holidays – it’s about supporting the local community, championing sustainability, and helping Northumberland thrive.

“This expansion will enable us to welcome even more visitors to experience the beauty of our region, while continuing to work with local businesses, create jobs, and uphold our commitment to green credentials. We are immensely grateful to the council, our community, and our partners for their support.”

Objections had been raised by Belford and Middleton Parish Council which branded the application “gross over-development” and warned it would have an impact on the “visual amenity” of the southern part of Belford, particularly the Grade I listed Belford Hall. Concerns were also raised about highways safety and the capacity of Belford Sewage Treatment Plant.

An aerial view of South Meadows Caravan Park in Belford.

The Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE) said the increase on the current provision would be “significant” and feared a negative impact on the adjacent woodland due to “the rise in disturbance from intrusion by the numbers of people on the site”. The CPRE also pointed to the fact that five objections had been submitted by local residents to the plans.

However, 12 comments of support for the proposals were also submitted to the council.

The applicant had initially requested permission for 237 static caravan pitches, but this has been reduced during the application process.

Infrastructure improvements include a new controlled pedestrian crossing on South Road and a new bus stop.

A financial contribution of £68,780 will also be made to the Coastal Mitigation Service.