A project to build a new £6.48million sports hall at Morpeth’s high school has received planning permission.

Northumberland County Council appointed Atkins Realis to develop proposals for a new four court building at the King Edward VI School site on behalf of the Cheviot Learning Trust.

And they have now received the green light from the planning department.

The scheme will help to address the issue of the increased pupil numbers experienced in recent years within the Morpeth Partnership enrolment at KEVI as the development of the new building will enable the Cheviot Learning Trust to repurpose the existing “undersized” hall, gym and changing room facilities into new classroom spaces.

King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

The funding for it was approved by the council’s cabinet earlier this year. The sources of funding are the local authority itself, a Department for Education Basic Need Grant and Section 106 (agreements with developers) funding held to create capacity in education in Morpeth.

In approving the bid, the planning officer report includes the following: “Sport England has concluded that the proposed development would be of a greater benefit to sport than the existing facilities at the site which it will replace.

“Whilst the design of the proposal, and by association its visual impact, would be functional in nature and be limited in regard to the merits of its design, in consideration of the context of the location of the site, and the wider local area, it would be in general in keeping with the developed aspects of this site, which distinctively follow the functional requirements of a schools site and are generally characterised by large buildings and ancillary facilities required to support this use at the site.”

A design and access statement submitted with the application said the new sports building will be accessible to the community outside of school hours and the provision of new modern sporting facilities on-site will enhance the school’s curriculum offer.

It also included a paragraph on an additional scheme at the school site that is being drawn up: “This project is being developed alongside a separate project for a new 3G pitch. The 3G pitch is indicated within this document, but it will form part of a separate planning application.”