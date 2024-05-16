Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The formal recognition of the lack of progress at a site in the Berwick area that had been earmarked for a major development means it appears the scheme will have to go back to the drawing board.

The land at Spittal Point has been looked at for a regeneration project for many years and a planning application for 136 homes and 323 square metres of commercial use – with public open space and a public car park, incorporating demolition of select stone and brick perimeter and retaining walls – was submitted by William Leith in 2009.

It was eventually approved by Northumberland County Council in 2014, but despite some of the further bids relating to conditions in 2018 and 2019 being permitted nothing has progressed at the former industrial site.

And in recent weeks it has emerged that the local authority has ‘disposed’ of all remaining applications for Spittal Point where a decision had not been made, making it even more unlikely that works for this scheme will take place.

Spittal Point. Picture by Kimberley Powell.

When asked to clarify what this means for the site, a county council spokesperson said: “I can confirm that there are no ‘live’ applications on the site.

“If an applicant/developer believes that any previous consent on the site has been lawfully implemented and remains extant, then they would have to make that case.

“The option to submit a new application would remain.”

The site is in the Berwick East ward of county councillor Georgina Hill and in response to the news of the planning disposals, she said: “Spittal Point is a prime site for a really meaningful regeneration project.

“I would, for example, love to see a hotel built there.

“Unfortunately, despite efforts, nothing has yet materialised or commercial interest secured.

“One of the big difficulties, here and elsewhere, is unrealistic land pricing with this part of Spittal having added complexities around flood risk.”

The site covers an area of approximately 5.4ha and is located on the southern side of the River Tweed Estuary.