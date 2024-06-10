Planning decisions pushed back for Pegswood restaurant and Morpeth equestrian centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillors’ decisions on two planning applications have been postponed.
Northumberland County Council’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee was due to meet on Monday, June 10, but the meeting was pushed back to July.
The committee was due to consider plans for a new restaurant in Pegswood and an equestrian centre near Morpeth.
A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “Due to technical reasons, the meeting has had to be rescheduled. The applications will now be considered at the next meeting planned for July.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.