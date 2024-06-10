Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors’ decisions on two planning applications have been postponed.

Northumberland County Council’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee was due to meet on Monday, June 10, but the meeting was pushed back to July.

The committee was due to consider plans for a new restaurant in Pegswood and an equestrian centre near Morpeth.

