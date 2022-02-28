Planning blow for Northumberland Estates in development of luxury boutique hotel

Northumberland Estates, which is behind the £11 million conversion of the former Duchess School site on Bailiffgate, had argued the windows were suffering from dry rot and vandalism.

But an application to replace the single glazed windows with slim-line double-glazed was rejected by councillors on the advice of officers.

Northumberland County Council conservation officer Rosalind Kane said: “It’s an elegant and classical building that is 225 years old and was built by the Northumberland Estate for their land agent.

A boutique hotel is being built on the site of the former Duchess School.

"The majority of the windows are the original Georgian sliding sash windows and some of them potentially have the original glass so they have historic and architectural interest.

"Our advice is that they should be retained and repaired as far as possible.”

Members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council were told the applicant had intended to retain the original windows.

Planners explained that the applicant had not submitted any costings to demonstrate the impact of repairing the single glazed windows.

And while they accepted double glazed units would have a better thermal and acoustic performance, they said a single glazed system with secondary options such as shutters can perform just as well.

But Guy Munden, development planner at Northumberland Estates, said: “When the original scheme was designed two years ago it was intended to repair the existing windows where possible.

“Time has passed since then and the building is in urgent need of repair with many of the windows having been vandalised and, more significantly, dry rot has spread considerably.

‘This has means the windows have moved from a position where some repairs were possible to instead needing full replacement.

"It’s not the case that replacement instead of repair is being proposed because of the cost. The windows are simply beyond repair.”

Building work is underway on the plans which will see 2-8 Bailiffgate converted into 14 hotel rooms and apartments, including a new restaurant and bar area, with a further 33 hotel rooms in a new-build block to the rear.

Cllr Georgina Hill, Berwick East, said: “We have to think of planning law and our duty in historic conservation so I support the officer recommendation wholeheartedly.”

Cllr Catherine Seymour, Berwick North, added: “There is historic and architectural interest and we should preserve that.”

But others felt it would be detrimental to hotel guests.

Cllr Trevor Thorne, Shilbottle, argued: “We’ve got a very special project here that is going to be a top boutique hotel.

"I wouldn’t want to be sitting at the bar hearing noise from traffic or seeing condensation on the windows.”

And Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh, said: "If the windows were in repairable condition it would be fair enough but they were knackered 15 years ago when I was there.

"If you don’t let them change the windows it will diminish the experience of the people who are going to use the hotel.

"As long as the windows look the same on the outside as they do now I can’t see the problem in letting them change them.”