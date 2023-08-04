Planning award for Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre
The Northumberland County Council funded centre, designed by GT3 architects with the support of the DPP Planning consultancy, was runner-up in the regional Project of the Year category of the Royal Town Planning Institute Awards.
The £22.6million centre in Tweedmouth, operated and managed by Active Northumberland, offers a whole new customer experience for all ages of the local community.
Following their site visit, the judges said the project delivered a practical yet striking building as a tourist draw – balancing the needs of the community with the constraints of the site.
Coun Jeff Watson, the council’s cabinet member for improving healthy lives, said: “This centre offers much more than a gym, fitness classes and swimming.
“As important as these are, it has become a focal point for the town with something for everyone, with a real focus on community spirit and developing friendships, health and well-being.
“The centre has already significantly increased participation in sport and leisure activities, which can only be a good thing for the health and well-being of people living in and around Berwick.”
Jo Robison, director at DPP Planning, added: “Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre is a high-quality, fully inclusive leisure destination built on a challenging site whilst the existing centre remained open.
“Genuine and open engagement and collaboration between all the partners, and listening and responding positively to the needs of the local community, has resulted in an iconic local landmark building that benefits the health of the community and boosts local tourism spending.”