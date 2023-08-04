The Northumberland County Council funded centre, designed by GT3 architects with the support of the DPP Planning consultancy, was runner-up in the regional Project of the Year category of the Royal Town Planning Institute Awards.

The £22.6million centre in Tweedmouth, operated and managed by Active Northumberland, offers a whole new customer experience for all ages of the local community.

Following their site visit, the judges said the project delivered a practical yet striking building as a tourist draw – balancing the needs of the community with the constraints of the site.

Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.

Coun Jeff Watson, the council’s cabinet member for improving healthy lives, said: “This centre offers much more than a gym, fitness classes and swimming.

“As important as these are, it has become a focal point for the town with something for everyone, with a real focus on community spirit and developing friendships, health and well-being.

“The centre has already significantly increased participation in sport and leisure activities, which can only be a good thing for the health and well-being of people living in and around Berwick.”

Jo Robison, director at DPP Planning, added: “Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre is a high-quality, fully inclusive leisure destination built on a challenging site whilst the existing centre remained open.