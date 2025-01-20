Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for new holiday chalets with views towards Holy Island have received the green light.

The planning application by NC & K Burn for the development at Fenham-Le-Moor was approved by Northumberland County Council.

It is 17 months since the application was initially submitted but there have been subsequent amendments to address issues including lighting and planning officers have now granted approval under delegated powers.

A report by planning officers states: “The proposed cabins would only be visible when in close proximity, along the existing public bridleway which runs alongside the south-western boundary of the site.

Views towards Holy Island from Fenham-le-Moor. Picture: Google

"In addition, the existing hedgerow offers screening for the cabins, reducing the visual impact from the primary views. It is proposed within the scheme, additional hedgerows will be planted to further reduce any visual impact.

"The positioning and distance between each of the cabins ensures there is minimal disruption to the sea views towards Holy Island and the coastline. This has been achieved by gradually increasing the distance between the cabins as they move further from Fenham-le-Moor farm.”

A report by planning consultants on behalf of the applicants explains how the tourism diversification scheme is designed to help secure the long-term future of the farm.

The application was supported by Kyloe Parish Council who described it as the ‘perfect way for the family to diversify their farming business’ and Northumberland Coast National Landscape (formerly AONB).

There were no objections from statutory consultees or local residents.

Approval is granted subject to conditions being met and an undertaking to make a £2,074 contribution to the council’s Coastal Mitigation Service.