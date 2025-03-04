A new image of the proposed new Maltings venue in Berwick has been released by Northumberland County Council – and it has also revealed that a formal planning application has been submitted.

It follows public consultation events on the planned transformation of the main venue on Eastern Lane earlier this year.

When the bid goes live on the council’s planning portal later this month, people will have a further opportunity to study the plans in detail and give their views on the proposal.

A total of 336 people responded to the consultation in January and February, with more than two thirds supportive of the proposals.

The £28.3million Maltings project is the latest in a number of major investments in the town over recent years – including a new £23million leisure centre, a £10million project to create a thriving cultural hub at Berwick Barracks and a new Culture and Creative Zone, further raising Berwick’s profile as a centre for creative activity in the North East.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It was very positive to see the high level of support for the new Maltings proposal, which will transform the cultural offering in the town.

“The new image looks stunning and I would encourage everyone to have a look at the plans when they go onto the county council’s website in the near future.

“All of the views of the local community will be considered by the planning committee later this summer. I am sure the new venue has the potential to be a fantastic addition to this wonderful town.”