The next stage of plans for 99 new homes at a site in Seaton Delaval have been submitted to Northumberland County Council for approval.

The planning application has been made by housebuilder Miller Homes after the proposal received outline planning permission in September at the hands of a different developer.

It is proposed that 14 two-bedroom, 58 three-bedroom, and 27 four-bedroom houses would be built on the site. 10 of the properties would meet the requirements as ‘affordable homes’, including three three-bedroom bungalows.

A section of green belt land on the site, located near the roundabout on Avenue Road, would be preserved as open space. The rest of the site is not green belt.

The site is controversial due to its proximity to Northumbria Healthcare's manufacturing facility. (Photo by Google)

Design documents submitted by the developer said: “Scheme proposals for the land at Avenue Road, Seaton Delaval should aim to realise the creation of a totally new residential environment that will enhance the profile of the local area by providing a distinctive community atmosphere.”

The document added: “The development will comprise a number of distinctive residential spaces set within an attractive framework of open spaces and landscaped pockets.

“The project team believe the proposed development will become a positive addition to the Seaton Valley area and will enhance the built environment in Seaton Delaval, forming a positive spatial relationship and a subtle, sensitive and well considered continuation of the village.”

The proposal generated controversy at the outline planning stage due to its proximity to Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s manufacturing facilities.

Concerns were raised at the council committee meeting that the proximity of housing to a large industrial area would generate complaints from both residents and the NHS trust.

The prospect of losing the potential for new jobs was also discussed given the land would no longer be available for expanding the manufacturing facility, but no formal proposals for doing so have ever been put forward.

Councillors ultimately approved the outline plans by three votes to one with three councillors choosing to abstain.