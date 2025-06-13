Planning application submitted for Blyth Relief Road

Plans for Blyth Relief Road have taken a major step forward after a planning application was submitted for the scheme.

The proposed multi-million pound project involves the construction of a new dual carriageway and road widening of the existing single carriageway to dual carriageway along the length of the A1061.

In addition, it is proposed to construct a new single carriageway link between Chase Farm Drive and Ogle Drive.

The scheme aims to reduce local congestion, reduce car and bus journey times, offer greater walking and cycling opportunities and support opportunities for future growth in Blyth.

A computer generated image of a section of the proposed new Blyth relief road.

With the planning application now submitted, further consultation will take place before a planning decision anticipated later this summer.

Confirmation of funding from central Government is anticipated in autumn, with construction expected to begin in late spring 2026 for approximately 18 months - with the new road open in autumn 2027.

The town and surrounding area is already undergoing massive regeneration, with the arrival of the Northumberland Line, "Energising Blyth”, a £95m regeneration programme to transform the town, a multi-billion pound investment in green energy and a planned new data centre on the north side of the River Blyth.

Following Department for Transport feedback last year, the council refreshed its outline business case to update traffic modelling following Covid and provide more detail on how it links with other schemes in the area, such as the Northumberland Line and new cycle corridors.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader and cabinet member for Business, Growth and Regeneration, said: “We’ve a firm commitment to the improvement and regeneration of Blyth, and have worked tirelessly to keep this scheme on track.

“A new relief road is crucial to maximise the town's potential as an economic powerhouse and we have provided a strong strategic case to Government.

“The planning application shows the progress we are making on this major scheme and we remain hopeful the Government will commit to funding.

“The relief road will make journeys easier for thousands of drivers each day as well as making it more attractive to new businesses and boosting both the town and the region’s economy.”

Leader of the council’s Reform group and councillor for Blyth’s croft ward, Coun Mark Peart, said: “Blyth has been shut down for the last two years. Getting in and out has been a complete nightmare.

“This is progress – the planning application is in and I don’t think it will have any problems with objections. We do need a new road into Blyth because what we have at the minute isn’t ideal.

“The planning of the infrastructure for Blyth should have been done better. It can take me 45 minutes to get to Cramlington for work.

“If you’re going to build as many houses as Blyth has seen in recent years, you have got to put something into the infrastructure. We just have to wait and see with funding because there have been some concerns.”

Coun Daniel Carr, who represents the South Blyth ward, said: “This is a major step in delivering a project that local residents have been asking for to ease some of the traffic.”

To view the planning application visit nland.cc/BRRplans