The owners of Eshott Airfield are seeking to get planning permission for a new build operations building.

The bid by North East Aviation Services Limited also includes car parking and landscaping.

Among the documents lodged in the submission to Northumberland County Council is the Design and Access Statement, which explains that it is a retrospective application because the exterior shell of the building has been formed and the interior is being fitted out.

The statement also includes the following: “The proposed building will be used as the main centre of operations for the airfield and flying school.

Eshott Airfield, also known as Bockenfield Aerodrome. Picture by Jane Coltman.

“It will house the airfield’s radio for communication with all members, students and visiting pilots, and will provide a base to co-ordinate all airfield maintenance.

“There is currently a conflict of use in the existing building on site as it is being used for operational purposes, as well as it being a place for members and visitors to meet and eat.

“The existing building on site will therefore be turned to use as a clubhouse for members, including the café and seating area. All operational matters relating to the airfield will be relocated to the new building.

“Three car parking spaces are to be formed to the north of the proposed operations building. Land to the north of the car parking will be improved wildflower grassland.

“The construction of the proposed operational building will meet or exceed Approved Document Part L of the current Building Regulations, ensuring excellent thermal efficiency of the floor, walls and roof through the use of airtightness and high insulation levels, reducing heat loss.”