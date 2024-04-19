Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, brought by the New Prospects Association, proposes converting the old passenger and train shed opposite the southern end of Victoria Terrace into a “community-focused enterprise.”

The application states the refurbished building could host a bakery, retail facilities, and honey production site.

In addition, it is proposed that two shipping containers are also installed to facilitate a not-for-profit teaching kitchen, toilet, and office space. Documents state that the repurposed shipping containers will be a temporary installation.

New proposals have been submitted to North Tyneside Council for approval. (Photo by Google)

According to the application’s design statement, the plans have been developed in consultation with metro operator Nexus.

The design statements stated: “The client’s aim is to fit out the shipping containers as a multi-functional space. It will be used primarily for teaching/workshops and events, but also made available to community groups wishing to hold small cookery events (max 20 people). The containers will be opened to a courtyard area.”

If approved by North Tyneside Council, the new hub will be open 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday. The facility will be also equipped with nine full-time staff and intends to employ six individuals with learning difficulties.

