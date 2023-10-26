Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application sought consent to build the “luxury” units on the grounds of The Vicarage, a countryside home on Horton Road near St Mary the Virgin church.

Officers agreed that the pods would have “minimal impact” on the nearby grade II listed church and would be well screened by the trees and hedges on the land, thus would be acceptable development.

However, the applicant did not provide any details of how they would contribute to the council’s scheme for protecting nature along the coast from the impact of development, expected to cost £691 for this project.

The applicant sought to build the glamping pods on the grounds of The Vicarage, on Horton Road. (Photo by Google)

Officers therefore refused the application.