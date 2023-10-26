News you can trust since 1854
Planning application for 'luxury' glamping pods in Northumberland countryside rejected by council officers

A planning application to build two accommodation units for glamping between Blyth and Cramlington has been rejected by Northumberland County Council planning officers.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
The application sought consent to build the “luxury” units on the grounds of The Vicarage, a countryside home on Horton Road near St Mary the Virgin church.

Officers agreed that the pods would have “minimal impact” on the nearby grade II listed church and would be well screened by the trees and hedges on the land, thus would be acceptable development.

However, the applicant did not provide any details of how they would contribute to the council’s scheme for protecting nature along the coast from the impact of development, expected to cost £691 for this project.

The applicant sought to build the glamping pods on the grounds of The Vicarage, on Horton Road. (Photo by Google)The applicant sought to build the glamping pods on the grounds of The Vicarage, on Horton Road. (Photo by Google)
Officers therefore refused the application.

The council report said: “Whilst the applicant advised of their intention to secure the coastal mitigation contributions and progress the application, no further details have been provided to allow the local planning authority to draft and finalise a legal agreement.”

