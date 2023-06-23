Contractor Partner Construction has submitted the proposal for the development on a greenfield site south of Stakeford Crescent, which will be managed by Ashington-based housing association Bernicia once complete.

The plans feature 17 two-bed, 13 three-bed, and two four-bed homes, 12 of which will be bungalows and all of which will have an electric vehicle charging point.

A Bernicia spokesperson said: “This development will bring much needed affordable new homes to this area of south east Northumberland where there is a strong demand for high quality homes for rent and low cost home ownership.

The proposed entrance point to the new development from Stakeford Crescent.

“Bernicia is committed to delivering more than 600 new homes across the North East by 2026 as part of our corporate strategy, helping tackle the shortage of high quality new homes.

“We have a proven track record of building homes to meet demand, helping young people get on the housing ladder, growing young families, and older people looking to downsize.”

The proposed site of the development is outside the Stakeford settlement boundary but, according to the planning statement, official guidance still supports the construction of affordable entry-level homes if there is sufficient demand.

Research by Bernicia included in the submitted planning statement shows an average of 8.4 bids is received for their adverts for two bedroom bungalows and an average of 7.5 bids come in for each four bedroom house advert.

Local connection criteria will apply to people looking to move into the homes, should construction be greenlit by Northumberland County Council.

The Bernica spokesperson added: “This development in Stakeford would see the delivery of high quality affordable homes, for both rent and low cost home ownership, across a range of house types, all of which are in high demand.

“The proposal also includes green space for play and recreation and additional parking spaces for existing homes.

“South east Northumberland is seeing a huge investment in its transport infrastructure with the Northumberland Line project, which will stimulate economic growth, regeneration and community development, so it is vitally important we develop new affordable homes to support the growth of the area.”