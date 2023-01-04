An application by Northumberland Estates to build four homes on Pond’s Field at the southern edge of the village was turned down by council planning officers using delegated powers.

A pair of two bedroom semi-detached houses and two three bedroom detached homes had been proposed.

Northumberland Estates argued the development would pose no threat to the character of the village and green approach or impact on the Grade I listed Church of St Peter and St Paul.

Plans for four homes on the Pond's Field in Longhoughton have been refused.

However, the application attracted 12 letters of objection from local residents, the majority of which raised concerns regarding the impact of the proposed access on land that was set aside as open space for the benefit of the adjacent Chancel Place development.

Concerns were also raised about potential for flooding, loss of habitat, impact on amenity during construction phase, impact on character of the village and impact on heritage assets.

Longhoughton Parish Council made no formal objection but noted Pond’s Field provides a welcome rural setting when entering the village from the west.

It acknowledged the proposals would take away some of the existing rural nature of this open area but was pleased that the proposal included some public areas including walkways, the reinstatement of the pond and the establishment of trees and wildflower meadows.

It also appreciated the first stage of the greenway being included in the proposals that will run up the western side of the village to connect with the Co-op area.

However, Northumberland County Council’s building conservation officer said the proposal did not comply with the Local Plan which requires new development to conserve and enhance the significance of heritage assets.

There were no other objections from statutory consultees.

Jon Sharp, senior planning officer, reported: “The proposal represents an incursion into the open space of the Pond Field, which provides a welcome green space at the southern entrance to the village, by a piecemeal development that would not respect the character of the surrounding area.

