Planners reject bid for large advertising boards on Alnwick road

Alight Media wanted advertisement consent from Northumberland County Council for a pair of 6m x 3m digital displays on South Road.

The signs would have been placed near the former fire station on the South Road Industrial Estate.

However, objections were lodged by Northumberland County Council’s highways department, Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick Civic Society with concerns about road safety and visual impact.

South Road in Alnwick.

A town council objection stated: “The proposed sign is on one of the main routes into Alnwick at a prominent junction on a very busy road. As such this application is completely inappropriate as it is highly likely to cause accidents.”