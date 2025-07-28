Plans for a new takeaway in Ashington have been refused by council planners.

An application seeking change of use permission for the former Shoezone unit on Station Road had been submitted by Ali Bahary.

The application noted the number of vacant shops on the street, adding, ‘it would appear that Station Road requires as much new investment as it can’. An intention to open from 11am to 11pm and possibly until 2am was also mentioned.

However, the proposal was refused by Northumberland County Council due to the existing number of takeaways in the vicinity.

The former Shoezone store in Ashington.

Ashington Town Council had been among those who objected to the proposal with concerns about the saturation of takeaways and the loss of retail space.

Cllr Caroline Ball, Ashington Central, said: “I can not support another late night takeaway in this location and do not believe it offers anything to the high street but potential for anti-social behaviour and disturbance for the residents of North View from deliveries and late night customers.”

Planning officer Liam Collier reported: “Station Road, which serves as Ashington’s principal high street, already accommodates several hot food takeaway outlets.

"Policy TCS 6 seeks to avoid the creation or intensification of clusters comprising three or more adjacent hot food takeaways within a 100-metre radius. The local planning authority notes that at least three existing takeaways (Crumpets, Toscana Pizza and Hungry Shack) are located within a 100-metre radius of the application site. The proposal would therefore result in a cluster, contrary to this criterion.”

He added that Public Protection officers had also raised objections on the basis of insufficient detail to demonstrate compliance with policies on noise and odour.