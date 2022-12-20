An application for a new rear extension at the Blink Bonny at Christon Bank is set to be decided by Northumberland County Council on Thursday.

Jonathan Barber of P and J Developments wants to demolish the conservatory and other poor-quality additions at the rear and side of the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The construction of a new rear extension would allow the ground floor to be reconfigured so that the pub can serve food and will provide extra visitor accommodation.

The Blink Bonny at Christon Bank.

At first floor level, it would provide further visitor accommodation as well as staff areas.

The proposal would create up to 20 full and part-time jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council are being advised to reject the plans.

Planning officer Ben MacFarlane, in a report to members, states: “The proposed rear extension would be almost 4 times the length of the original host building and would extend beyond both of its side elevations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This, taken together with most of the proposed enlargement being two storey, results in an extension which is neither subservient nor subordinate to the host dwelling.

"The proposals are, by virtue of their excessive scale and massing, unacceptable with respect to their design.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning report acknowledges the plans would help safeguard the pub’s future, creating extra jobs and employment opportunities, whilst also offering accommodation for visitors.