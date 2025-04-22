Planners approve £11m plan for former Keel Row Shopping Centre in Blyth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a higher-level education facility in Blyth focusing on the clean energy sector have been given the go-ahead.

The £11 million state-of-the-art Energy Central Institute (ECI) will be built on the site of the former Keel Row Shopping Centre in the town centre.

Permission for the controversial demolition of Keel Row was granted in September.

The institute is the second phase of the Energy Central Campus, following the Energy Central Hub which was completed last year.

A CGI image of the new Energy Central Institute. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

A partnership involving the Port of Blyth, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Northumberland County Council, the ECC aims to bolster skills, innovation and research in the energy sector.

Speaking at the council’s strategic planning committee, the applicant’s agent Helen Marks of DPP planning said: “This will be a transformative step forward in revitalising Blyth town centre, and a significant investment in the centre of the town facing the new market pavilion.

“It forms part of the ongoing regeneration of the town. The institute will serve as a catalyst for economic regeneration, creating new jobs and attracting skilled professionals, generating further opportunities for local businesses and boosting employment.

“It will provide high level skills and technological innovations, and an end-to-end platform to equip young people and adults with the skills needed to take up careers in the existing clean energy sector.”

The ECI will work with both Durham and Newcastle universities to offer advanced training and qualifications. It will act as a “next step” for learners progressing from the Energy Central Hub.

Learners will benefit from being part of a “talent pipeline” thanks to collaboration with industry giants at the Port of Blyth such as JDR Cables.